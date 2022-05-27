WWE SmackDown Preview 5/27: Will Anyone Be Suspended This Week?

Last week's WWE SmackDown on FOX ended with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champions Roman Reigns helping his cousins, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, defeat the Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle and become the unified WWE Tag Team Champions. Now with all of the titles in their possession, what will The Bloodline focus on next? Or will they even feel the need to show up? Let's take a look and see what's in store for us on tonight's WWE SmackDown.

While the focus going forward of The Bloodline is a mystery, it's not the only one, as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will be joined by a mystery partner when they take on the team of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch in a Six-Man Tag Team Match tonight on WWE SmackDown. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's match.

After suffering another outnumbered attack at the hands of Butch, Sheamus and Ridge Holland last week, Xavier Woods will enlist Kofi Kingston and a mystery partner to take on the Brawling Brutes. With Big E still recovering from his neck injury, who (Who? Who? Who?) will step up to fight alongside The New Day? Tune in to WWE SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX to find out!

Along with that, tonight we will also get a rematch of Raquel Rodriguez taking on the SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey in a "Championship Contenders Match", where if Rodriguez wins, she will become the Number One Contender for Rousey's title. A bit repetitive, no?

We will also be graced by the presence of Kevin Owens on tonight's WWE SmackDown with a special Friday Night edition of The K.O. Show. Something tells me tonight's edition won't be as fun or exciting as the last one, when "Stone Cold" Steve Austin came out of retirement to whoop Owens' ass in the main event of WrestleMania last month.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.