WWE SmackDown Preview 9/30: Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa In Tag Action

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns made Sami Zayn's dreams come true on last week's WWE SmackDown when he rewarded his lackey with a shirt officially naming him as an "honorary Uce"and officially welcomed him to The Bloodline, leaving Zayn absolutely elated. And while this development has left the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos, divided in their response, their younger brother Solo Sikoa has taken on a role as Zayn's protector and made that clear when Zayn was harrassed backstage by Ricochet and Madcap Moss, and Sikoa responded by beating the hell out of the two men. Now on tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Ricochet and Moss will have a chance at revenge when they will take on Zayn and Sikoa in tag team action.

With Sami Zayn teaming up with Solo Sikoa in an official capacity tonight on WWE SmackDown, we will see if The Bloodline's dominance can continue even with their newest members. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's match.

After Solo Sikoa unleashed a backstage attack on Ricochet and Madcap Moss in defense of Sami Zayn, he and "The Honorary Uce" will go to battle against The One and Only and one of the happiest of Superstars in the game. Don't miss all the action of WWE SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

That's not the only tag team match tonight, as Hit Row will take on Los Lotharios, while Shotzi will see action against Bayley one-on-one. Along with that, we should see more in the war between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre, and who knows? Maybe we'll find out who the mysterious White Rabbit is tonight on WWE SmackDown.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.