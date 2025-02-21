Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Preview: The Final Boss Returns to End AEW

The Chadster previews tonight's WWE SmackDown, featuring The Rock's return and three huge matches! Tony Khan is probably crying into his pillow knowing he can't compete with this level of excellence! 😤

Article Summary The Rock returns to WWE SmackDown, showing unmatched star power and leaving AEW's Tony Khan in tears.

Watch WWE Tag Team Champs DIY vs. Pretty Deadly; pure wrestling, no AEW-style flippy disrespect.

Don't miss an epic six-man tag match with Cody, Priest, Strowman vs. Solo, Fatu, Tonga.

WWE SmackDown guarantees unmatched excellence, proving AEW's inferiority in the wrestling world.

The Chadster can hardly contain The Chadster's excitement about tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, which is literally going to be the greatest wrestling show in the history of our sport! 🎉 Tony Khan is probably crying into his pillow right now knowing he could never, ever produce anything close to this level of sports entertainment excellence. 😤

First of all, The Rock is returning to WWE SmackDown tonight! 🪨 The Final Boss himself will grace us with his presence, and The Chadster just knows it's going to be absolutely perfect in every way. This is how you do star power, unlike Tony Khan who just keeps signing ex-WWE talents and literally stabbing Triple H right in the back. 😡

Speaking of which, The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan last night. The Chadster was in the Smoothie King Center, and Tony Khan was chasing The Chadster through the empty arena wearing nothing but a Rhode Scholar robe, throwing White Claws at The Chadster while whispering "Blood and Guts isn't TV-14, Chad" over and over. The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat. Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster! 😰

But back to the amazing card! #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) will defend their WWE Tag Team Championships against Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson). 🏆 Now THIS is how you do tag team wrestling – none of that flippy stuff that Tony Khan loves so much, which is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

We're also getting an incredible six-man tag team match featuring Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, and Braun Strowman taking on Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga! 👊 The Chadster showed this match announcement to Keighleyanne, and she just sighed and went back to texting that guy Gary, but The Chadster knows deep down she agrees this is going to be amazing.

Plus, Jimmy Uso vs. Drew McIntyre is going to be an absolute banger! 🔥 As wrestling journalism legend Bully Ray said on Busted Open Radio yesterday, "WWE matches are like a fine wine, while AEW matches are like drinking toilet water through a crazy straw." The Chadster couldn't agree more with this completely unbiased assessment. 🍷

The Chadster is particularly excited about The Rock's return because it shows exactly what's best for business. If certain people (cough CM Punk cough) were planning on main eventing WrestleMania, they should do the right thing and step aside. That's just how this business works! 💪

Anyone who doesn't tune into WWE SmackDown tonight at 8ET/7CT on USA Network is literally spitting in the face of professional wrestling. The Chadster will be watching from The Chadster's Mazda Miata in the driveway (since Keighleyanne won't let The Chadster watch in the house after last week's White Claw incident) while listening to "All Star" by Smash Mouth on repeat, as true wrestling fans should. 🚗

Tony Khan will probably try to counter-program this somehow because he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤 But The Chadster, as one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling, is telling you that this WWE SmackDown is going to be the greatest show in television history. Skip it at your own peril! ⭐️

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!