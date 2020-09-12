WWE Smackdown Ratings Make Heel Roman Look Strong

The ratings for WWE Smackdown are in, and the message is clear: heel Roman Reigns is a success! Once again, viewership rose for Smackdown, with an increase of over 130,000 viewers since last week. Smackdown also took the number one spot in the network TV ratings in the 18-49 demographic.

WWE Smackdown Wins with Highest Viewership Since April

Smackdown's average viewership of 2.261 million people is the highest viewership the show has gotten since the post-WrestleMania episode, and it's also up from last week's 2.129 million. Clearly, a combination of compelling storylines, the Thunderdome atmosphere, and the execution of the Roman Reigns heel turn fans clamored for years has worked to draw back lapsed viewers who tuned out during the pandemic era.

Smackdown's viewership for hour one was 2.236 million people, while the second hour drew 2.286 million viewers. Both hours of Smackdown drew a .6 rating in the 18-49 demographic, enough to top every other show on Network television last night. Smackdown also won the night amongst men and was competitive in both adults 18-34 and adults 25-54.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

