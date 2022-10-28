WWE SmackDown Return to FS1 Also Sees Return Of Roman Reigns

Has SmackDown been in the toilet since Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns last appeared on the show? Actually, no. It's been pretty good as of late, and it finally feels like character development and interesting storytelling are the names of the game again (thanks in no small part to WWE creative now being run by "The Game" himself, Triple H). But it just so happens that WWE Crown Jewel is only a week away, and that show couldn't care less about those silly storytelling fundamentals, so we're getting Reigns versus professional agitator Logan Paul. So tonight on SmackDown, we're getting some build towards that with "The Tribal Chief" returning live on FS1 to address his upcoming opponent.

All does not appear well in The Bloodline leading up to Crown Jewel, with Jey Uso, in particular, looking more and more out of control as Logan Paul continues to get under all of their collective skins. What will Roman Reigns do to address this on tonight's SmackDown? Let's see what WWE.com says: "The Island of Relevancy has been disrupted. Logan Paul is threatening the reign of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. 'Main Event' Jey Uso's temper and Sami Zayn's attempts to corral his hot-heated nature have caused an internal struggle within The Bloodline. How will The Head of the Table react to the chaos when he returns to SmackDown? Find out this Friday at 8/7 C on FS1."

Along with Roman Reigns' return, tonight on FS1 (cause I guess SmackDown's regular Friday night home on FOX values this weird new thing called The World Series over a random episode of rasslin'), we will also see SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey put her title on the line in an open challenge, Ridge Holland & Butch take on Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa in tag team action, and Hit Row will team up with a mystery partner to take on Legado del Fantasma in a six-man tag team match.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FS1.