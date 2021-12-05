X-Men: TAS, Dexter, The Punisher & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 06 Dec 21

You don't know what it's like/To own the game and run this town/You don't know what it's like/To watch your back and not back down/You don't know how it feels/To cling to nothing while you drown/I'll rise again before it's done/You're gonna hear the sound… of the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Future Royalty for "Take What's Mine" (video in honor of a big Sunday in "The Walking Dead" Universe at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Batman: The Animated Series returning as an audio drama, Showtime's Dexter, The CW's Beebo Saves Christmas, X-Men: The Animated Series, Netflix's Marvel's The Punisher, the BBC's Doctor Who, and more! And then we wrap things up with reviews of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia & "The Always Sunny Podcast," FOX's WWE SmackDown, MTV's Double Shot at Love & Floribama Shore, and Funimation's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train Arc.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, December 5, 2021:

Batman: TAS – Kevin Conroy & John Glover Announce Audio Drama Sequel

Dexter Unleashes His Dark Passenger in "New Blood" Episode 5 Preview

Beebo Saves Christmas: Animated Acid Trip Worth Some Stocking Space

X-Men: The Animated Series & The Gifted Stars Honor Marvel's Mutants

AEW Rampage: Tony Nese Loses Title Match, Wins AEW Contract

Demonhuntr: Here TV Unleashes New LGBTQ Horror Series This January

The Punisher Frank Castle Return About "Doing It Right": Jon Bernthal

Doctor Who: Kate Lethbridge-Stewart Vid Neglects One Important Person

And here's a look at our most recent round of reviews, including FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia & "The Always Sunny Podcast," FOX's WWE SmackDown, MTV's Double Shot at Love & Floribama Shore, and Funimation's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train Arc:

The Always Sunny Podcast E05 Review: Guns, Gum, Brad Pitt & Tons More

SmackDown Recap 12/3: Brock Lesnar Vs. Roman Reigns At WWE Day 1

Floribama Shore Season 4 Episode 24: Can't We All Stop Getting Along?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train Arc E07: Sorrow "Ablaze"

Double Shot at Love Season 3 Episode 11: Things Actually Get Real

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.