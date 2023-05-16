Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 8 "It Chooses" Preview Images Released

The calm before a potentially bigger emotional storm invades new images for Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 8, "It Chooses."

Published
by
|
Comments

Yellowjackets gives us a taste of what may unfold after recent and brutal events in the wilderness in new images for episode eight, "It Chooses," of season two. New episodes drop weekly on Friday for Showtime subscribers and Sunday nights at 9 PM EST. Fair warning: a spoiler or two ahead below may refer to events in the previous episode. Now let's embrace the wilderness…buzz buzz.

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 8 New Images for "It Chooses"
(L-R): Luciano Leroux as Javi and Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie in YELLOWJACKETS, "It Chooses". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and that what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 8 Plot:

"Shhh, it's only going to get worse from here. Despite the whole "winter never's gonna end" thing, the 1996 New Jersey state girls soccer champions decide to start their spring training early with an impromptu cardio session. Callie encounters an old flame, Van proves goalies never say die, most of the adults intentionally commune in the sharing shack, and, Lottie, Baby, I hear the blues are calling for tossed salad and scrambled eggs. Mercy!"

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 8 New Images for "It Chooses"
Warren Kole as Jeff Sadecki in YELLOWJACKETS, "It Chooses". Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME
Created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the one-hour drama series, Yellowjackets stars John Reynolds, Sarah Desjardins, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Simone Kessell, Lauren AmbroseWarren Kole, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie NélisseJasmin Savoy Brown, Kevin AlvesLiv Hewson, Melanie Lynskey, and Elijah Woods. Not very much clueing us in on how Lottie's (Courtney Eaton) face is healing, but that is one thing (among many) that'll take time in the cabin.

Brittney BenderAbout Brittney Bender

In love with media, from TV to film, you'll find me writing recaps, TV/Film reviews, TV news, opinion pieces and more! Bisexual, queer, and proud! A bit of a creative mess with a love for dark humor, promoting important projects, and sharing interesting finds.
twitterinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.