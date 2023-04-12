Yellowjackets, Star Trek, The Last of Us & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Continental, The Mandalorian, Yellowjackets, James Gunn/Harley Quinn, Star Trek: Picard, and more!

With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us The Psychedelic Furs with "The Ghost In You," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Peacock's The Continental, Disney+'s The Mandalorian, USA Network's WWE Raw/NXT, Inside of You/Brent Spiner/William Shatner, Showtime's Yellowjackets, Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, James Gunn/Harley Quinn/Firestorm/Catwoman, HBO's The Last of Us, HBO's House of the Dragon, Adult Swim's Metalocalypse, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Marvel Studios' The Marvels, Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba: Swordsmith Village Arc, HBO's Succession & more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, April 12, 2023:

The Continental: "John Wick" Prequel Art Doesn't Want to Be Disturbed

The Mandalorian S03: Giancarlo Esposito on Moff Gideon's Whereabouts

WWE NXT Preview: A Fatal 4-Way Match To Determine #1 Contender

Star Trek: Brent Spiner on Shatner & The Twitter Beef That Wasn't

Yellowjackets Season 2 Ep. 5 "Two Truths and a Lie" Images Released

Slow Horses Season 4 Adds a Slew of Familiar Faces to Series Cast

Raw: Behemoths Bobby Lashley, Bronson Reed Battle to Double Countout

Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 Teaser, Overview; Debuts This May

James Gunn: No Harley Quinn Prequel; Likes Catwoman; No Firestorm Beef

The Last of Us S02 Straying from Part II "Wouldn't Make Sense": Pascal

The Continental: Peacock's "John Wick" Prequel Prepares for Check-In

House of the Dragon Season 2 Production Officially Underway (Image)

WWE Raw: Liv and Raquel Win Tag Titles, Trish Stratus Turns Heel

Metalocalypse Returns: Film Info, DETHKLOK Tour, New Albums & More

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 9 "Vox" Trailer: A Defining Moment

The Marvels Official Teaser Trailer: Defending The MCU This November

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc Ep. 1 Review

Succession Ending Cox's Logan Roy Run The Ultimate in Method Acting

