Worf Gets Pipped in The Daily LITG, 11th April 2023

An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, and over the past four years as well as comic book industry birthdays.

The ten most popular stories yesterday

The ten most popular stories yesterday

star trek
Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  1. Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Clarifies Worf's Rank, Starfleet Standing
  2. Dave Filoni on "Star Wars Rebels" Eps to Watch Ahead of Ahsoka Debut
  3. Christopher Priest Redefines Superman's Powers For 2023 (Spoilers)
  4. Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Teases "The Other Giant Clue" About Jack
  5. Star Trek Breaks Out The Proto-Warp (Spoilers)
  6. Return Of The Jedi Will Return To Theaters For One Week This Month
  7. Marvel Announces Star Wars: Dark Droids At Star Wars Celebration
  8. Billy Batson To Switch Gender in Lazarus Planet (Spoilers)
  9. Fravettaverse Gives Free Comic Book Day Retailers A Naked Surprise
  10. Star Trek: Picard: TNG's Denise Crosby Appreciates Tasha Yar Respect

LITG one year ago, Jack Kirby is the Source

Jack Kirby Is Now The Source In The DC Comics Universe

  1. Jack Kirby Is Now The Source In The DC Universe
  2. Brie Larson Has Joined the Cast of Fast & Furious 10
  3. Scoop: DC Will Bring Us John Stewart And The Emerald Knights in 2022
  4. Doctor Who: Here's What's REALLY Wrong with Chris Chibnall's Run
  5. Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Jerry Michaels Passing, Age 15
  6. Today Is Community Day Classic: Memories Of Mudkip In Pokémon GO
  7. Team GO Rocket Giovanni Battle Guide In Pokémon GO: April 2022
  8. Comic Store In Your Future: How To Block Sales With Bad Covers
  9. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Has Tribble Trouble & More in New Teaser
  10. Batman #122 Tops The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  11. Steve Ditko Science Fiction in Unusual Tales #14, Up for Auction
  12. Grim, Jurassic, Twig in Thank FOC It's Sunday the 10th of April 2022
  13. George Pérez Teen Titans And Avengers Original Artwork At Auction
  14. Art Adams Longshot, X-Men & New Mutants Early Original Art At Auction
  15. Bunsen Beaver Bad Idea Comic Without Donut Sells On eBay For $300
  16. Kev F Sutherland Draws The Bible Like An EC Comic
  17. Jerry Michaels Still In The Daily LITG, 10th April 2022

LITG two years ago, Chucky, Bane and Alice

chucky
Image: NBCU
  1. Chucky Getting Too Big for Good Guys Britches, Going Diva On Set?
  2. Marvel Legends Reveals Drop Fast & Furious At Hasbro Fan Fest
  3. SCOOP: DC Comics Confirms Vengeance, Daughter Of Bane For Joker #2
  4. The Handmaid's Tale S04: Moira's Journey Ends When Gilead Is Free
  5. Alice In Wonderland Gets Trippy With New Black Light Funko Pops
  6. GI Joe Classified & Snake Eyes Reveals Take Over Hasbro Fan Fest
  7. Breaking Bad Fans Get a Present from Dean Norris on His Birthday
  8. Gotham Gossip: Lady Bane? A New Batman Villain From DC Comics
  9. Magic: The Gathering "Quantum Quandrix" Deck Is Remarkably Neat
  10. Animal Kingdom Season 5 Teaser: Being in Charge Brings Its Own Danger
  11. Amazon Pulls Pirated Comics From Kindle – Most Of Them
  12. King In Black #5 Review: Overwrought
  13. Obscure Comics: TV Guide #2541 Smallville: Elemental with The Dodsons
  14. Steve Ditko's 1945 School Yearbook Up For Auction
  15. Batman #107 Review: Maybe Not So Rich
  16. Comic Store In Your Future Asks, Where Is Marvel?
  17. Avengers #44 Review: Wildly Nonsensical
  18. Green Lantern #1 Review: New Ideas And Fresh Takes
  19. Classic John Byrne Spider-Man Original Artwork Pages Up for Auction
  20. Black Cat #4 Review: A Delightful Little Side Quest
  21. Debbie Fong's Debut Graphic Novel Next Stop From Random House Graphic
  22. Strange Adventures #9 Review: The Narrative Takes It On The Chin
  23. Neil Gaiman, Michael Chabon, Alan Moore Forewords For Michael Moorcock
  24. Kendare Blake Writes YA Novels With Buffy The Vampire Slayer's Niece
  25. Meet Bane's Daughter, Vengeance – The Daily LITG, 10th April 2021

LITG three years ago, Tee Franklin Called Out Stephen Amell

As the confrontation between Tee Franklin and Stephen Amell topped the chart, Dan DiDio's video conversations start to rise as well. Here are the ten top stories of the day.

  1. Tee Franklin Calls Out Stephen Amell – and Gets a Tweet Back
  2. Supergirl Star Chyler Leigh Comes Out, Shares Her Personal Journey
  3. Dan DiDio Talks 5G
  4. The Flash: Stephen Amell Supports Grant Gustin for Being Grant Gustin
  5. Kevin Maguire Takes Tanga From DC Comics
  6. Chuck Rozanski of Mile High Comics Responds To 'DC Sucks' Criticism
  7. Has Walmart Become a Dumping Ground for Marvel Variant Covers?
  8. The GI Joe: Snake Eyes: Deadgame Cover Rob Liefeld Declines to Sign
  9. Funko Announces TMNT, KISS, Chilly Willy and Joker Funko Sodas
  10. First Appearance of Gold Lantern in Legion #6 Sells $20-$30 on eBay

LITG four years ago, Rob Liefeld predicted DC would have collapsed

Yes, yes, it feels like so long ago, when Chelsea Cain was doing her best impersonation of JK Rowling.

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Rich Margopoulos, writer for Vampirella, Creepy, Archie
  • Susan van Camp, artist on Tales From the Aniverse and Varcel's Vixens.
  • Terry Collins, writer on Cartoon Network Presents, Lost In Space
  • Ryan K. Lindsay, writer of Beautiful Canvas, Eternal, and Negative Space
  • Kahlil Schweitzer, Marketing Manager of MCM Comic Con
  • Julien Hugonnard-Bert, artist on Injustice: Gods Among Us, Crossed and Star Wars
  • Josh O'Neill, writer and editor owner of Locust Moon Comics in Philadelphia.
  • Rob Curley, comics writer, publisher and retailer as Sub City in Dublin
  • Paul Benjamin, writer on Marvel Adventures Hulk, Disney Princess, Muppet King Arthur.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

