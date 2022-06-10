Young Justice, Paper Girls, The Last of Us & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Run and tell all of the angels/This could take all night/Think I need a devil to help me get things right/Hook me up a new revolution/Cause this one is a lie/We sat around laughin' and watched the last one die/Now, I'm lookin' to the sky to save me/Lookin' for a sign of life/Lookin' for somethin' to help me burn out bright/And I'm lookin' for a complication/Lookin' cause I'm tired of lyin'/Make my way back home when I learn to fly high… with The BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Foo Fighters and "Learn to Fly" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including HBO Max's Young Justice: Phantoms' Brandon Vietti & Greg Weisman thanking fans for their support, Anime Expo 2022 reversing course, Amazon's Paper Girls changes having Brian K. Vaughan & Cliff Chiang's "blessing," FX's What We Do in the Shadows needing to explain "clubbing" to Kayvan Novak's Nandor, Netflix dropping a teaser for Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, HBO sharing a new look at Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us, Jon Moxley taking a steel-toed boot to AEW Forbidden Door, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Friday, June 10, 2022:

American Gods Star Ricky Whittle Is Asking STARZ to #FinishTheStory

Dead Boy Detectives: Beth Schwartz Joins Series as Co-Showrunner, EP

Anime Expo 2022 Reinstates Original COVID Vaccine & Test Requirements

Young Justice: Vietti Thanks YJ Family; Weisman Updates S05: "No News"

Will Ospreay, United Empire Appear on AEW Dynamite

Animal Kingdom: Cole, Hatosy, Robson & Weary Offers Season 6 Preview

Adam Page, Adam Cole Vie for Forbidden Door Shot at NJPW's Top Belt

The Last of Us: HBO Releases New Image; Johnson & Baker Join Cast

AEW Debuts All-Atlantic Championship, Puts Pacific Countries on Belt

Jon Moxley Heads to Forbidden Door to Fight for Interim Championship

What We Do in the Shadows S04: Nandor Doesn't Quite Get "Clubbing"

Walker S02E18 "Search and Rescue" Preview; "Independence" Casting News

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Teaser Not Looking Good for Our Heroes

What We Do in the Shadows S04: Guillén & Novak Stake Out Disneyland

Paper Girls Changes Have Vaughan, Chiang "Blessing"; Images Released

Superman & Lois S02 Worlds War Bizarre Images: Lana-Rho vs Team Supes

The Summer I Turned Pretty Gets Another Summer: Season 2 Confirmed

Junji Ito Maniac: Horror Manga Master Intros New Netflix Series Deal

Obi-Wan Kenobi E04 Review: Inquisitor Reva- Smartest Star Wars Villain

Anime Expo 2022 Lifting COVID Vaccine Requirements Sparks Backlash

The Flash Season 8: Kausar Mohammed Set to Recur as Fast Track

The Boys, Ms. Marvel, MOTU: Revolution & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.