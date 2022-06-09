The Boys, Ms. Marvel, MOTU: Revolution & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Even when the dark comes crashing through/When you need a friend to carry you/When you're broken on the ground/You will be found/So let the sun come streaming in/'Cause you'll reach up and you'll rise again/If you only look around/You will be found/And when our children tell their story/You will be found/They'll tell the story of tonight/No matter what they tell you/Tomorrow there'll be more of us/Telling the story of tonight/The story of… The BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Lin-Manuel Miranda & Ben Platt and "Found/Tonight" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including James Gunn talking Alan Moore & Watchmen, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners dropping a teaser & clip, Arcane: Bridging the Rift offering animated series' backstory, Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe feeling "Revolution"-ary, Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani getting Brie Larson's aka Captain Marvel seal of approval, The Boys star Jensen Ackles talking Soldier Boy & Chris Evans' butt, Hulu dropping a teaser & key art for Mike Tyson limited series Mike, Superman & Lois sharing a promo for S02E14 "Worlds War Bizarre," and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, June 9, 2022:

Watchmen, Alan Moore Help James Gunn Through Creative Rough Spots

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Drops Teaser Ahead of September Netflix Debut

Skull Island First-Look Image: Kong Makes Quite The Impression

Uncle From Another World: Netflix Shares Anime Preview Images

Farzar: Netflix Previews Paradise PD Creators' Animated Sci-Fi Comedy

Entergalactic: Netflix Shares Animated Series Teaser, Cast Rundown

Arcane: Bridging The Rift Spotlights Series Origins; New Profile Icons

Masters of the Universe: Revolution Announced, Key Art Poster Released

Mike: Hulu Limited Series Teaser Shines Spotlight on Boxer Mike Tyson

Ms. Marvel: When Brie Larson Knew Iman Vellani Would Be "Best Marvel"

AEW Dynamite Preview: Who Will Challenge for the Interim Championship?

Superman & Lois S02E14 Trailer Released: Tayler Buck Talks Suiting Up

NXT 2.0 Recap 6/7: A WWE Raw Star Returns To NXT For A Fresh Start

Shining Girls Stunt Coordinator on WWI Scene, Working TV/Film & More

The Boys S03: Ackles on Soldier Boy Line, Chris Evans' Butt & More

The Sandman: Gaiman Teases Constantine/E03, Answers Some Questions

The Boys In-World Podcast Offers Deeper Dive Into The Deep & "Deeper"

Celebrate the Return of Beavis and Butt-Head With A Classic

Titans S04: Joseph Morgan "About Halfway" Done, Teases THAT Scene

Ghostbusters: "Afterlife" Duo, Netflix Teaming on New Animated Series

Here's How Stranger Things 4 Started Getting Representation Right

Crunchyroll Anime Expo 2022 Lineup: Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family & More

Harley Quinn, Constantine, Ms. Marvel, TUA & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

