5 Items to Get Your Room Ready for WrestleMania

Are you ready for WrestleMania this weekend? Are you still looking for the perfect item for your solo party? I'm in the same boat. Since I'll be watching WrestleMania by myself this year, I'm looking for some of the best items to keep my spirits up. My friends at fun.com have some great items to pick from — so I've rounded up the best of the best!

If there's one thing I've learned about watching WrestleMania, it's that you'll need a lot of caffeine. WreslteMania's go on for what seems like years, and this year, we're getting two days of it. This beautiful mug is perfect for all kinds of coffee, or even spiked coffee. Or maybe just straight up alcohol. We're not judging you.

Cold drinks more your speed? This awesome tumbler will keep your drinks nice and cold (or even hot)! This tumbler features only the Undertaker name and is rather eye-catching. It's not over the top, and you could very well use this in your everyday life.

Want a title of your own but don't want to shell out the big bucks? This larger than life inflatable Universal Championship Title is perfect for you. It's also just plain fun. Who doesn't want a blow-up WWE title? You can also pick from the United States title and the WWE Championship title.

Get cozy for this year's WrestleMania with this boss of a blanket. Featuring Sasha Banks, one of the most entertaining WWE superstars, this will keep you warm and cozy through two whole days of WrestleMania fun! Also, check out their John Cena throw for more of a classic WWE take. Too bad we can't see him, though.

Want some buddies to keep you company this year? This Becky Lynch pop is adorable, but you can also get Mean Gene Okerlund, Vince McMahon, and more! Prices vary by pop.

Of course, if you're a long-standing WWE fan, you probably have loads of stuff to decorate with already. These are just some of the many ways you can still enjoy WrestleMania from the comfort of your own home!