5 Items to Turn Your Home Office Into a Nerdy Paradise

If you're like me, you're trying your best to keep your spirits up while you work from home. I've used this time to redo my bedroom and my home office, making my spaces more nerdy and fun. We're all stuck working at home for the foreseeable future so we might as well make our home office or desk look completely awesome. These five items can help you achieve total nerd zen while you try to work from home.

Physical mail is still being delivered, but you can still use this for any important work or life documents in your home office. Don't have any? You can put just about anything in here, hell, you can even put Chimichangas in here. Deadpool would approve; we promise.

Coffee is a gift from the gods so it's only natural to have your coffee served in a coffee machine inspired by a demi-god. With the power of the Amazons and Wonder Woman on your side, you can get through any at-home workday.

This fun dry erase board will help you organize your daily to-do list and a nice addition to your home office. It's really important to try and maintain a schedule while working from home and even more so if you've never done it before. We can't promise that you'll hit your targets each day, but hey, at least you tried.

Face it; it's been years since you've probably written a formal letter. This awesome Harry Potter set will elevate your stationery game plus, who doesn't want to write a letter like they're in Hogwarts? Owl not included but maybe this will help you do some long-form writing in the digital age.

Are you a fan of horror and in need a unique and different pencil holder? This IT SS Georgie pencil holder is the perfect addition to any horror fan's desk in their home office. While it absolutely won't float, it will hold your pens and pencils and it's just awesome.

