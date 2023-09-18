Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, star trek

A New Star Trek (2009) Figure Arrives from Hiya Toys with Nero

It is time to explore the Final Frontier with the help of Hiya Toys a they debut their newest 1/18 scale line figures from Star Trek

Hiya Toys continues to boldly go where no 1/18 scale figure collection has gone before with the release of Nero from the 2009 Star Trek film! This marks the fifth figure to release with Captain Kirk, Spock, McCoy, Spock Prime, and now Nero. This highly detailed and intricately designed figure brings the enigmatic Romulan miner turned vengeful antagonist to life. His striking appearance is nicely captured here with his distinct facial tattoos and his internal hatred for Spock and the Vulcan people. The Final Frontier awaits with Hiya Toys as they continue to bring the 2009 reboot of Star Trek franchise to life. Nero will stand 4" tall, have 17 points of articulation and will come with an extra pair of hands, weapons, and a translucent Star Trek base. These figures are offered right from Hiya Toys right here for $24.99 with a Q2 2024 release.

HIYA Exquisite Mini Series 1/18 Nero from Star Trek

"In the year 2387, the galaxy faced a dire threat from an exceptionally unstable supernova. Spock piloted a spacecraft carrying red matter, attempting to create an artificial black hole to eliminate this supernova menace. However, before Spock could complete the mission, the supernova had already destroyed the homeworld of the Romulan Empire, Romulus. Captain Nero of the Romulan mining vessel Narada, who had lost his wife and child, blamed Spock for the destruction and swore vengeance."

"EXQUISITE MINI Series Nero action figure stands at 104mm in height, faithfully capturing his appearance from the "Star Trek 2009" film. Nero appears strong and imposing, with mysterious tattoos on his head and clad in a black leather jacket. The intricate details of his attire, the Romulan long-handled weapon, and hand crossbow accessories are meticulously crafted, even in the 1/18 scale. With 17 articulated joints featuring the body for enhanced mobility, you can effortlessly recreate various poses from the movie. Additionally, 2x interchangeable hand parts are included to display different poses."

