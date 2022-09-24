Add Magic to Your Wardrobe with Loungefly's Hocus Pocus Collection

All Hallows Eve is upon us, and the arrival of the long-awaited sequel Hocus Pocus 2 is almost here. Hocus Pocus is easily one of the top family Halloween movies and has a massive following of its own. October is right around the corner, and we all know you need to have Hocus Pocus streaming on at least one TV throughout the month. Loungefly knows the fandom for Hocus Pocus is only growing, and they have just the collection for you. A whole line of inspired bags, purses, wallets, and pins have arrived, which will only bewitch your wardrobe. Thackery Binx and the Black Flame Candle are highlighted in this line-up with some very impressive and spooky products. Whether you want to wear a tombstone or the Black Flame Candle, then Loungefly has you covered. Each bag is loaded with detail, secrets, and plenty of magic to get you to Halloween. Hocus Pocus fans can check out some of the Loungelfy collection below, and all of them and more can be found right here for purchase.

"This spellbound accessory pays tribute to the special bond between Thackery Binx and Dani Dennison. On the front zipper pocket, Thackery Binx pops in and out of a pumpkin that displays the words, "I shall always be with you." Up above, embroidered sun, moon, and star motifs recreate Dani's witch costume. On the back, Thackery Binx makes an encore appearance as he sits near the Black Flame Candle."

"Celebrate the power of All Hallows' Eve with the exclusive Disney Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly Hocus Pocus Here Lies Emily Binx Convertible Crossbody Bag. This interchangeable accessory forms of the headstone of Emily Binx, the late sister of Thackery. On the front, an engraved epitaph glows in the dark as it describes Emily's early fate from the wicked Sanderson Sisters. Glow-in-the-dark embroidery highlights the grave's details, and Thackery Binx appears nearby as a velvet bag charm to guard his sister's spirit."

"This spellbound accessory brings the magic of the Black Flame Candle to life in the form of a 3D molded cylindrical bag. Around the candle's base, devilishly witchy details appear in red as candlewax melts from the flame above. As the daylight fades, the candle's glittering black flame is surrounded by a chilling glow. With interchangeable crossbody and wrist straps, this versatile accessory can be switched up at the drop of a hat. This bewitching bag is sure to keep your spells safe as you run amuck on any adventure."