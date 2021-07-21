Ahsoka Tano Joins Kotobukiya's Star Wars ARTFX Statue

Bring home the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars as Kotobukiya reveals their newest ARTFX statue. Standing roughly 9.5" tall, Ahsoka Tano is back and ready for action with her new, highly detailed statue. The former Padawan returns as she prepares for her ultimate challenge during the Siege of Mandalore. The Star Wars statue will showcase Ahsoka Tano in her final season outfit as well as showing off her two new blue lightsabers. She is placed on a cut base showing the melted metal around the base, which is a nice platform for her to stand on.

This statue is very well done with an excellent sculpt that captures the animated feel of The CLone Wars perfectly. I am curious if we will get more statues in the future like a Captain Rex to connect the circle of Ahsoka's base. I also would not be surprised if we saw a Darth Maul also release as well, giving collectors another companion piece for this release. Star Wars: The Clone Wars fan will be able to add her to their collection for $149.99. She is expected to release in January 2022, and pre-orders are already live right here.

"I am one with the Force and the Force is with me." – From the final season of STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS(TM), Ahsoka Tano(TM) is joining the ARTFX lineup! The dynamic posing of this piece captures Ahsoka's gallant figure showcased in various works throughout the entire series. The design of the semicircle shaped base brings the series to life with its dissolved edges. Don't miss your chance to add this piece to your collection today!"

Product Specifications

Product Name: ARTFX AHSOKA TANO(TM) Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Size: around 9.45" tall

SRP: $149.99(plus tax)

Month of Release (in Japan): December 2021

Copyright: (C) & (TM) Lucasfilm Ltd.

Product URL: http://en.kotobukiya.co.jp/product/product-0000004253/