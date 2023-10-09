Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Alfred Pennyworth Gets His Own Animated Batman McFarlane Toys Figure

Step into the DC Multiverse once more as McFarlane Toys is back with some new Gold Label DC Comics releases like Alfred?!

McFarlane Toys has kicked off its newest DC Multiverse wave with Batman: The Animated Series. This widely popular cartoon from the 90s has been the staple series of Batman for generations. This unique art style, characters, stories, and much more drove the Dark Knight in the correct direction for years to come. This new wave was a Condiment King Build-A-Figure that gave fans a new Batman, Robin, Scarecrow, and Mr. Freeze. However, that is not all, as it appears McFarlane is bringing the infamous butler of Bruce Wayne, Alfred Pennyworth, to life. Every Batman fan needs an Alfred, and this figure delivers just that as a new Target Exclusive figure.

Alfred Pennyworth is much more than just a butler; he helps Batman try to save Gotham with his unique set of skills. He also prepares the Batcave with the right necessary bat equipment and more than often uses his medical skills to stitch up the Caped Crusader. This Alfred figure will come with a variety of hands, cups, teapots, duster, and a serving dish. DC fans will want to make a clean space for this iconic butler in their Batman collection, and pre-orders are live right here with Target for $19.99 with a late November 2023 release.

Batman: The Animated Series Alfred Pennyworth

"A former British intelligence officer, field medic and trained Shakespearean actor turned butler, Alfred Pennyworth is the most loyal friend and confidant of both Bruce Wayne and Batman. Alfred Pennyworth™ is based on the television show BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™. Accessories include 4 extra hands, feather duster, teapot, serving tray, sugar bowl, plate, teacup and mug."

Highlights

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure based on BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™

Accessories include 4 extra hands, feather duster, teapot, serving tray, sugar bowl, plate, teacup and mug

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™ figures!

