Build DC Comics Condiment King with McFarlane Toys Newest BAF Wave

Things are about to get animated as McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new set of Batman The Animated Series figures

McFarlane Toys has just unveiled a brand new DC Direct DC Multiverse wave feating the world of Batman: The Animated Series. The set consists of four figures: Batman, Robin, Scarecrow, and Mr. Freeze. Each figure is nicely crafted, but the biggest part of the wave is its Build-a-Figure element. After collecting all four figures, DC Comics fans will be able to bring home the deadly Condiment King! This infamous villain was created in the animated Batman series as an homage to those wild DC Comics villains from the Silver Age. Fans can now bring him to life with his mustard and ketchup blaster, slick uniform, and stunning shades. Collectors saw the figures yesterday, but McFarlane has unveiled images for the entire Build-A-Figure. From the cel-shading to the fun design, this is an incredible BAF release, and it will be fun to see him join our Batman collection. Pre-orders for the whole wave are already live right here for $29.99 each and an October 2023 release. Long live the Condiment King!

Batman: The Animated Series Condiment King BAF Wave

"As a child, BRUCE WAYNE™ watched as his parents were brutally killed in GOTHAM CITY'S CRIME ALLEY. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime – BATMAN™! To become the ultimate vigilante, the DARK KNIGHT™ disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

"A popular acrobat and the young star of HALY'S CIRCUS' the FLYING GRAYSONS, DICK GRAYSON'S life was turned upside down when his parents were murdered during a trapeze performance while visiting GOTHAM CITY™. DICK was soon taken in by the wealthy BRUCE WAYNE™, becoming his ward. After GRAYSON learned that BATMAN™ and BRUCE WAYNE were one and the same, he began to train with the hero and then adopted the identity of the crime fighter ROBIN™!"

"DR. JONATHAN CRANE™ has spent as much time lurking in the dark corners of the human psyche as he has hiding in the shadowy parts of GOTHAM CITY™. Obsessed with the idea of fear in its many forms, CRANE has adopted the role of the SCARECROW™, a living embodiment of things that go bump in the night. At first glance, MR. FREEZE seems like a sympathetic criminal. After all, he has devoted his life to looking for a cure for his beloved NORA so that she may be thawed from her cryogenic state and reunited with him. In fact, VICTOR FRIES is a dangerous sociopath whose single-mindedness has transformed him into a Super-Villain."

