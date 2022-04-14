Alice in Wonderland 1951 Piece Statue Revealed by Beast Kingdom

Last year marked the 70th Anniversary of the hit animated Disney film Alice in Wonderland. It looks like Beast Kingdom wants fans to fall down the rabbit hole once again as they reveal their newest Master Craft statue. Hand-crafted and hand painted, this statue captures Alice as she sits on an enlarged mushroom with some tea. Beast Kingdom also includes some loose elements from Alice in Wonderland as well with the Drink Me Potion and Eat Men Biscuit. This limited edition statue will also feature a Giorgio Morandi paint style with an elegant sky that is incorporated in Alice's outfit. To make things even more unique this statue is limited to only 1,951 pieces to help celebrate the Disney film's debut date. teh Alice in Wonderland Special Edition Master Craft statue from Beast Kingdom is not up for pre-order just yet, and I would expect her to be around $209.99 and found right here when live.

"Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' takes fans back down the rabbit hole, with the launch of the latest in high-end collectibles; The Master Craft, MC-037SP Alice In Wonderland, Special Edition. Revisit the peculiar yet extraordinary tale of a young girl named Alice, whom whilst reading peacefully under a tree, stumbles upon a rabbit hole, which leads to a dreamlike wonderland unlike any other! This sets in motion a series of fantastical stories that have brought joy and spectacle to generation after generation! The Master Craft series continues the beauty of highly detailed, hand-crafted masterpieces, which brings to life some of the most cherished memories in pop culture history. This hand-crafted, professionally painted statue recreates Alice leisurely sitting on top of an oversized purple mushroom and drinking her afternoon tea! Included in the set are the 'Drink Me' potion, and 'Eat Me' biscuit, which can be freely positioned around the statue."

"This special edition release also uses the Italian 'Giorgio Morandi' paint style, which is notable for subtilty and beautiful simplicity. A starry sky, with gradient blue and purples are used to make Alice's clothing as well as the huge mushroom platform. A high-end take on the Alice Master Craft, only available in limited quantities and a must have release for fans of Alice in Wonderland and the works of the famous Italian painter. The MC-037SP Alice In Wonderland Master Craft Alice Special Edition is limited to only 1951 pieces worldwide. Make sure to order yours from an official Beast Kingdom outlet today!"