Hiya Toys Reveals New PX Alien Queen and Predators Figures

Hiya Toys continues to expand its Alien and Predator 1/18th scale figure line. They have announced that two new PX Exclusive figures are heading our way from the 1986 film Aliens and the 2010 film Predators. We are seeing one of the hunters from the game preserve return with a new Falconer variant. This variant features a new camouflage design with green, brown, and tan translucent colors. He will be equipped with an extended blade and will come with alien skulls for that perfect hunting trophy. On the other side of the galaxy, we are getting the first figure for the Alien Hive Queen. This 5" tall figure is highly detailed and fully articulated that will please many Aliens fans.

The team behind these figures really knows how to capture all the little details on these figures. The Alien Queen is a massive creature and this figure fully captures the presence of the beast in such a small package. Both Alien and Predator figures will be PX Exclusive so they can be located at local comic book stores. The Alien Queen will be priced at $39.99 and Falconer comes in at $19.99. They are not except to release unreal April/ May 2021 but pre-orders can be found online and here.

"ALIENS ALIEN QUEEN PX 1/18 SCALE FIGURE – A PREVIEWS Exclusive! From the 1986 film Aliens, HT presents this Exquisite Mini 1/18-scale Alien Queen! Featuring a high level of articulation with movie accurate details, this super articulated Alien Queen stands about 5″ tall and comes packaged in a collector-friendly window box."

"PREDATORS ACTIVE CAMOUFLAGE FALCONER PX 1/18 SCALE FIGURE – A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Based off the action-packed Predators movie, HT presents this 1/18-scale action figure of the Falconer Predator in fill camouflage! A Super Predator from the Game Preserve Planet, he uses a falcon-like device to track prey from above! This figure captures the creature's iconic look with a fully poseable body! Fans can recreate their favorite scene with the included accessories!"