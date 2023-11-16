Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, lego ideas, Orient Express

All Aboard the Orient Express with LEGO Ideas Newest Train Set

LEGO is punching tickets for the Orient Express as master builders can climb aboard the legendary train with an impressive new set

Article Summary LEGO Ideas launches a 2,540-piece Orient Express Train set for $299.99.

Authentic recreation includes dining, sleeping cars, and removable roofs.

Set features eight minifigures, mimicking an actual Orient Express journey.

Available December 1, 2023, captures the vintage luxury of train travel.

Get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey through the golden age of travel with LEGO's latest masterpiece, the LEGO Ideas Orient Express Train set. Immerse yourself in the glamour and luxury of the iconic Orient Express, the famous train of the real world, movies, TV, and murder mysteries. This meticulously crafted LEGO set comes in at a whopping 2,540 pieces and captures the elegance of the legendary train. This set is packed with intricate details and authentic touches with a locomotive, dining car, and sleeping car.

Builders will be able to remove the roofs of each car as well, and will come with 8 LEGO minifigures. Whether it is a vacation or a murder mystery, the set will feature a duchess, a conductor, a train driver, a waiter, a railway station manager, and even a scientist and a writer. LEGO even incorporated the LEGO Ideas fan designer into the set as a LEGO film director. The Orient Express will be 45" long and is priced at $299.99 with a December 1, 2023 release. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but train enthusiasts and LEGO fans can find the set right here. All Aboard!

The Orient Express Train LEGO Ideas Set

"Hark back to the golden age of train travel as you build this stunning LEGO® Ideas display model (21344) of the Orient Express. An ideal gift for lovers of trains, travel and history, it features brick-built versions of the locomotive, tender, dining-car and sleeping-car, plus train tracks. Removable roofs allow easy viewing of the many authentic interior details of the dining-car and sleeping-car, including the inlaid panels and a mirror effect above the bed in the sleeping-car's first-class room."

"There are also 8 LEGO minifigures, including a railway station manager, duchess and a film director (based on the fan designer who created this set!). Find instructions in the box and on the LEGO Builder app to guide you through every step of the immersive creative experience. Welcome to your zone. LEGO Sets for Adults is a carefully curated collection of top-quality models. Whatever your passion, there is a building project waiting for you."

LEGO® Ideas The Orient Express Train (21344) – Embark on a creative journey to capture the vintage glamour and rich history of the Orient Express steam train in a detailed, buildable display model

Includes 8 LEGO® minifigures – A duchess, conductor, train driver, waiter, railway station manager, scientist, writer and film director, plus assorted accessories and a buildable baggage cart

Your carriage awaits – The tender, dining-car (voiture-restaurant) and sleeping-car (voiture-lits), each with removable roofs to view the interiors, and the locomotive, plus train tracks

Authentic details – Inlaid panels and a mirror effect above the bed in the sleeping-car's first-class room, an OE backgammon board, exterior decoration displaying the Paris–Istanbul route, and more

Gift idea for adults – Treat yourself or give this 2,540-piece Orient Express steam train building set as a birthday present or holiday gift to train enthusiasts or lovers of travel and history

Build and display – This collectible train model measures over 4.5 in. (12 cm) high, 46 in. (116 cm) long and 3 in. (8 cm) wide

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!