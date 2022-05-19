Another Batman Debuts as McFarlane Reveal Another Page Puncher

The next McFarlane Toys Page Puncher 7" save figure has been revealed for the upcoming Black Adam wave. To no one's surprise, another Batman is on the way with a new design based on his appearance in the included comic. A new, never before seen Black Adam DC Comics comic will be included with this figure, which will be exciting for many fans. Four figures will be included in this set Black Adam set, and it seems they will also feature the same one-shot comic. Just like most DC Multiverse Batman figures, he will include a display base and a new batarang.

This Batman is pretty different compared to other DC Multiverse figures out there, mainly due to his design. A more gargoyle, sculpted batsuit is shown here with a unique armored design, which is interesting. I am not loving his head sculpt, and I really do wish McFarlane would upgrade to a fabric cape. Hell, at this rate it would be better to feature a removable plastic cape and then drop a Batman Cape Add-On pack. That is something I could get behind, and it would be a great way to customize these Batman figures and really enhance their display and play capabilities. The Black Adam Page Punchers Batman 7" Figure with Exclusive Comic is priced at $24.99 and set to release in August 2023. Pre-orders are already live right here, and fans can find the companion Black Adam figure here.

"As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. raumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime – the Batman! become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable cards with art on the front, and character biographies on the back

Includes Black Adam comic book

Box Contents

Batman figure

Batarang

Base

Trading card

Comic