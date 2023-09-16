Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: aquaman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Aquaman Enters Stealth Mode with New Figure from McFarlane Toys

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has arrived at McFarlane Toys with a brand new set of DC Multiverse figures from the sevens seas

McFarlane Toys is going all in on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as they are diving into a new final era of the Justice League Era with new additions to the DC Multiverse. This collection is packed with heroes and villains from the upcoming film, and, of course, live-action Aquaman has a nice variety of new releases. One of which is his new costume, as seen in the trailers, and that new stealth suit can come home. Expand your DC Comics collection with this nicely crafted figure that captures the new King of Atlantis, Arthur Curry, portrayed by Jason Momoa, in all his glory. He does have a nice head sculpt; he will be depicted in this new sleek and mysterious stealth suit with great detail and will come with his trident. Get ready to navigate the depths of Atlantis with Aquaman's next cinematic chapter, and he is priced at $19.99 with an October 2023 release right here. Be sure to check out his more translucent stealth suit exclusive figure with his octopus buddy Topo right here.

Aquaman Gets a New Stealth Suit for the Lost Kingdom

"Half-human and half-Atlantean, Arthur Curry is Aquaman, the King of Atlantis and defender of Earth's vast oceans. As a founding member of the Justice League, he also protects the surface world from the forces of evil! Aquaman's Atlantean physiology allows him to breathe under water, swim at incredible speeds, and super-strength to withstand the depths of the ocean. His royal lineage sets him apart from other Atlanteans, but also gives him the unique ability to telepathically communicate with marine life."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom movie.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Aquaman includes trident and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures.

