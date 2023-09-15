Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: aquaman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Aquaman and Topo Team Up with Target Exclusive Figure from McFarlane

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has arrived at McFarlane Toys with a brand new set of DC Multiverse figures from the sevens seas

McFarlane Toys is entering the Seven Seas with an entire wave of new DC Multiverse figures. Coming to life from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, a new adventure awaits the King of Atlantis, and McFarlane is ready to capture it all. It does seem like Aquaman will be getting an Exclusive Gold Label figure featuring his new Stealth Suit and his animal companion, Topo. Topo makes his live-action and DC Multiverse debut here as he teams up with Arthur Curry for this Target Exclusive that features a nice translucent deco showing off an activated Stealth Suit. No accessories are included, but Aquaman fans will not want to miss out on having new adventures await the King and Topo. Pre-orders are already live right on Target here for $19.99 with a November 2023 release. Be on the lookout for more Lost Kingdom DC Multiverse figures arriving from McFarlane including more animal companions like the seadragon Storm.

Aquaman Stealth Suit with Topo (Target Exclusive)

"Half-human and half-Atlantean, Arthur Curry™ is Aquaman, the King of Atlantis and defender of Earth's vast oceans. As a founding member of the Justice League™, he also protects the surface world from the forces of evil! Aquaman's Atlantean physiology allows him to breathe under water, swim at incredible speeds, and super-strength to withstand the depths of the ocean. His royal lineage sets him apart from other Atlanteans, but also gives him the unique ability to telepathically communicate with marine life."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom movie

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Aquaman includes Topo and base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures

