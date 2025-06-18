Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Assajj Ventress Gets A Halloween Star Wars TBS Figure from Hasbro

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they unveiled their newest set of Star Wars collectibles from around Saga

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a Halloween-themed Star Wars Black Series figure inspired by Asajj Ventress

Dathomir Witch edition features orange, purple, and black deco with a dual lightsaber and witchy accessories

Includes fabric witch hat, broom, and a Star Wars critter companion exclusive to this spooky holiday release

Halloween Edition figure will sell for $24.99 as a Fan Channel exclusive in Fall 2025 for collectors

This Halloween, Hasbro has conjured up another spine-chilling variant for Star Wars: The Black Series. This time, a true witch of Dathomir comes to life with Asajj Ventress being reimagined for the spooky holiday. Already a dark and menacing Force user, Ventress takes on a wickedly magical aesthetic in this exclusive release. While not specifically being Asajj, this Halloween variant repaints her previous The Clone Wars release with some extra spooky features.

The haunted mystique of Nightsister sorcery comes to life here with a new orange and purple dual lightsaber as well as a complete repaint with orange, purple, and black coloring. On top of that, Hasbro has included a new fabric witch hat and a witch's broom for this release as well as a Star Wars critter companion. Hasbro really goes all out for this Halloween Edition figures, and it is always nice to see what they will come up with each year. The Star Wars: The Black Series Dathomir Witch (Halloween Edition) will be a Fan Channel exclusive for $24.99 with a Fall 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Dathomir Witch (Halloween Edition)

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available Fall 2025 at Amazon and Fan Channel retail). STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES lets fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to Star Wars comic books, movies, and series. THE BLACK SERIES includes figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy. Celebrate the season with specially designed STAR WARS™ figures from THE BLACK SERIES."

"Fans can display this 6-inch-scale figure – featuring traditional "witchy" deco — in their collections. This action figure features multiple articulation points so fans can create fun poses for display. Features Halloween-inspired packaging with a purple, black, and orange color palette. STAR WARS figures based on classic characters and species are ideal Halloween gifts for the fan in your life — collect them all (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

