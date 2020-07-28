Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gets Mighty Statue from Pure Arts

A new Assassin's Creed Animus is coming soon from Pure Arts. We are traveling back to the Viking Age as we get an up-close look at Evior from Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. This beautifully crafted statue is highly detailed and stands roughly 25 inches tall. The statue will feature two swappable head sculpts and LEDs to make the Animus shine. Assassin's Creed fans will not want to miss out on a collectible of one of the biggest games of Fall 2020. Valhalla is set to release November 17, 2020, and will be available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

The ability to swap between both male and female head sculpts is a great feature. This will completely blend with the game's new features and will also show off the mythos of Eivor. The Assassin's Creed: Valhalla Animus Eivor will be priced at $674.00. The statue is limited to only 2,000 pieces and is set to December 2020. Pre-orders are already live and fans can find them located here. Don't forget to check out some of the other Assassin's Creed Animus statue also coming soon from Pure Arts.

Enter Assassin's Creed Valhalla with Pure Arts

"PureArts presents the latest addition to their Animus Collection, the new ¼ scale Eivor statue! A natural born leader, Eivor from Assassin's Creed®️ Valhalla, is a fierce Viking raider from Norway who joins in the raids in England against King Aelfred the Great. We chose to represent Eivor standing before a totem of the god Odin, with axes at the ready for battle and glory. Featuring two premium head sculpts, fans can choose between male and female Eivor as easily as they can in the game. This ¼ scale statue also features key weapons from Assassin's Creed®️ Valhalla, including the legendary Hidden Blade. This iconic blade is made visible on top of Eivor's forearm. Just like the entire Animus Collection, this ¼ scale Eivor statue also includes an epic backdrop and an LED lighting Animus effect."

Exclusive features:

Choose the gender of your figure with interchangeable heads

Iconic Hidden Blade visible on Eivor's forearm

Fully-detailed sculpt

LED system integrated into turquoise transparent polyresin

Switchable realistic head sculpts carefully crafted by PureArts artists

Product Features:

Licensed by Ubisoft

Scale: 1/4

Material: Polyresin

Limited Edition of 2,000 units

Requires 3 AA batteries (not included)

Estimated Delivery: December 2020