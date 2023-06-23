Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: image comics, McFarlane Toys, spawn

Autographed Ninja Spawn Exclusive Figure Unveiled from McFarlane Toys

Target’s Geek Out event is underway and this weeks reveals are from McFarlane Toys including a autographed Spawn figure

Target's Geek Out Event has arrived, delivering new collectibles every Friday from a variety of franchises and companies. This week's launch is with McFarlane Toys and it includes a new Spawn's Universe release, featuring a new Spawn Ninja Variant Exclusive! Releasing as a new Gold Label release, two versions of the Ninja Hellspawn are on the way, one of which is a signed Autograph version! That is right, bring home the autograph of Todd McFarlane himself with this certified 1,000 piece limited edition Target Geek's Out release. There always seems to be a double release of these Target Spawn figures from McFarlane Toys featuring an autographed variant, which is nice for dedicated fans of Image Comics series. This beauty can be found right here for $49.99, and be on the lookout for an in-store release in July 2023.

Spawn Ninja Variant Exclusive – Ltd. Ed. Signed Figure

"During the Sengoku Period of Japan's storied history, an assassin in the service of the Ashikaga Shogunate was slain during a failed assassination attempt. He returned 1 year later as a Ninja Spawn. His brother, a Buddhist monk, was able to separate his brother from the "Oni" and trapped the demon in a sword. That sword has been passed down through the family for over 500 years. The Hell Spawn trapped in that sword now has a new host."

Included collectible art card SIGNED by Todd McFarlane with character art on the front and character bio on the back

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off Todd McFarlane's Spawn Comic Series

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Ninja Spawn comes with two nunchucks, two hook swords, art card stand and a base

Featured in Spawn themed window boxed packaging

