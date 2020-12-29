New Avatar The Last Airbender Figures Coming from Diamond Select

Avatar the Last Airbender has been back in the spotlight recently. From sitting at home due to the worldwide pandemic and its recent debut on Netflix, fans are loving this iconic cartoon. New popularity means new collectibles, and Diamond Select Toys has been dishing out some great figures for fans. This time two new figures have been revealed that will feature roughly 16 points of articulation and will come with interchangeable hands and accessories. First up is one of the main characters Sokka who will come with his trusty boomerang. Diamond Select Toys captures the animated design of the charier, and he will be a necessary addition to your growing Avatar the Last Airbender collection. Things then get a little more powerful as Aang is powered up in his Avatar State. He will come with accessories for all four elements and will come with his own glider as well. Avatar the Last Airbender fans will definitely not want to miss out on both of these amazing deluxe action figures.

Each of the Avatar the Last Airbender Series 4 Deluxe Action Figures from Diamond Select Toys will be priced at $24.99. They are expected to release in May 2021, and fans can find pre-orders are already live online and located here. Since these are distributed through Diamond, fans can also reserve theirs at their local comic shop. Don't get a check out some of the other recently announced Diamond Select collectibles, including the new 1993 Godzilla statue, Invincible Series 1 action figures, and new Marvel Gallery statues.

"AVATAR SERIES 4 DELUXE ACTION FIGURE ASSORTMENT – The action continues with the fourth series of deluxe action figures based on Avatar: The Last Airbender! Sokka comes with his boomerang, and he teams up with Final Battle Aang, with his removable elemental effect pieces and glider accessory. Each figure features approximately 16 points of articulation, as well as interchangeable hands. Each figure comes packaged in a full-color window box with hangtag. Designed by Eamon O'Donoghue, sculpted by Richard Force!"

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $24.99