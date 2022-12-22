Avatar: The Way of Water Skimwing Adventure LEGO Set Revealed

LEGO has revealed a brand new Avatar set is on the way for the sequel film, Avatar: The Way of Water. There has been plenty of new series heading our way from the long-awaited sequel film featuring the Na'vi and the planet Pandora. New aquatic fun has now arrived at LEGO as Jake Sully and Tonowari have arrived for the 259 piece set titled Skimwing Adventure. The new Avatar: The Way of Water creature, the Skimwing, has arrived in brick form with articulated joints and jaw. These sets feature the new taller Avatar mini-figures and this whole set is packed with color and detail that fans will appreciate. This set is expected for a January 2023 release, is priced at $34.99 and can be seen here with its official listing below.

Aquatic Adventures Await with LEGO's Newest Avatar Set

"Avatar fans will adore this 8+ LEGO® Avatar Skimwing Adventure (75576) set. Kids and moviegoers can relive favorite movie moments or create their own scenes and storylines with the posable skimwing figure, Tonowari and Jake Sully minifigures and alien coral reef setting. LEGO Avatar sets feature iconic vehicles, machines, animals, creatures and characters in alien nature-themed settings. Perfect for imaginative play, you can also pose the models to create a dynamic display. Collect and combine LEGO Avatar sets to extend the play possibilities or build your own version of Pandora."

Avatar action and adventure – Kids and moviegoers can relive the 2nd Avatar movie experience or create their own scenes and stories with this LEGO® Avatar Skimwing Adventure (75576) toy playset

What's in the box? – Includes all you need to create a posable skimwing figure, Tonowari and Jake Sully minifigures, a Pandoran coral-reef setting and a display stand

Designed for play and display – Enjoy imaginative play or pose the characters and use the display stand to recreate scenes from the movie Avatar: The Way of Water

A gift for any occasion – This 8+ LEGO® Avatar set makes an ideal birthday, holiday or any-day gift for kids and Avatar movie fans

Dimensions – The skimwing (without display stand) measures over 2.5 in. (6 cm) high, 13 in. (33 cm) long and 13 in. (33 cm) wide