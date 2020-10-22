Elton John and Mattel Unite for New Limited Edition Barbie

The legendary pianist, composer, singer, and songwriter Elton John is back as he teams up with Barbie. That's right, Elton John is getting his very own unique Barbie Dolls, and she is The One fans have been looking for. This limited edition collecting pays tribute to the singer's unique style as she wears rainbow-striped platform boots, a purple bowler hat, and sparkly pink-tinted sunglasses. Blue Eyes sit underneath her glasses as she waits to rock out on stage as two iconic cultures contuse with this beauty. This Tiny Dancer will easily rock any fans collection with her bright outfit and popping blonde hair. Crossover Barbies are not something new, but this one really brings its own set of Electricity that fans will definitely want in their collection whether you're an Elton John rocker or Barbie fanatic.

Your Song continues, and your Elton John collection will easily grow with this truly unique collectible. No Sad Songs this time, just a good time and fun music-loving Barbie that you will not want to miss. The Elton John Barbie Collector Doll (12-inch Blonde) in Bomber Jacket and Flared Denim will be priced at $50.00. She can be purchased right now through Walmart, and it's listed as 2-day delivery, and she can be found rocking out here. This is one unique crossover figure that fans of Barbie and the legendary Elton John will not want to miss out on. This Island Girl is ready to take to the stage and make fans collection cheer.

"Barbie pays tribute to the legendary singer, songwriter, pianist, and composer Elton John. The most successful male solo artist of all time, Elton has amassed numerous gold, platinum, and even one diamond album, plus countless music industry achievements throughout the span of his career. The Elton John Barbie doll shines bright in a glittery top and flared denim embellished with Elton's sparkling initials. Her "Elton"-embossed bomber jacket features star-printed sleeves and a rainbow-striped hem. Nods to the artist's iconic style include rainbow-striped platform boots, a purple bowler hat, and sparkly, pink-tinted sunglasses. The Elton John Barbie doll is a bold collaboration that personifies two cultural icons and honors the extraordinary artistry and musicianship of a stellar performer. Includes doll, doll stand, and Certificate of Authenticity. Doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary."

Elton John Barbie Collector Doll (12-inch Blonde) in Bomber Jacket and Flared Denim:

Age Range: For the Adult Collector

Barbie pays tribute to the legendary singer, songwriter, pianist and composer Elton John

The Elton John Barbie doll shines bright in a glittery top and flared denim embellished with Elton's sparkling initials

Her "Elton"-embossed bomber jacket features star-printed sleeves and a rainbow-striped hem

Colorful nods to the artist's iconic style include rainbow-striped platform boots, a bowler hat and sparkly, pink-tinted sunglasses

This collectible Barbie doll is a bold collaboration that personifies two cultural icons and honors the extraordinary artistry and musicianship of a stellar performer

In specially designed packaging, the Elton John Barbie doll makes a great gift for fans and collectors. Includes doll stand and Certificate of Authenticity