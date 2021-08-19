Batman 1989 and the Batmobile Drive On In To Good Smile Company

At this point, most fans and collectors know that Micheal Keaton is returning as Batman in the upcoming DCEU film, The Flash. The Tim Burton 1989 film Batman is an iconic part of DC Comics history and many fans favorite Batman movie. The spotlight has been put on this version of the Bat lately with new statues, new figures, and even a new DC Comics book that continues the story. Good Smile Company also wants in on the fun as they unveil their newest Nendoroid figure with Batman and his iconic Batmobile from the 1989 film. The black and yellow batsuit return once again with a remarkable sculpt and a figure that is loaded with gadgets and detail.

Some of the accessories Batman will be getting with this figure will include a grappling hook gun, batarang, mini bat signal, and a swappable cape. Good Smile Company also included a Nendoroid batmobile that will come will allow him to ride inside. Batman 1989 fans will definitely want this figure in their own Batcave as it is a perfect collectible for any fan that is loaded with great accessories, detail and won't take up a lot of space. To make things better, be on the lookout for the 1989 version of the Joker as he has been spotted back in Gotham to take on the Bat once again. Priced at $80.99, this Nendoroid is set to release in June 2022, with pre-orders live and can be found located here.

"From "Batman (1989)" comes a Nendoroid of the Batman! The Nendoroid comes with various optional parts including a Batarang, a grappling hook and the Batmobile. Be sure to display with Nendoroid The Joker: 1989 Ver., also available for preorder from the same time!"