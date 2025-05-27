Posted in: Collectibles, Props, Replica | Tagged: indiana jones, regal robot

Regal Robot Unveils Indiana Jones Ark of the Covenant Prop Replica

Bring a mystical piece of history home as Regal Robot unveils their new Ark of the Covenant Cherubim Prop Replica

Replica is crafted using detailed scans of the original prop and electroplated for a gold chrome finish

Each life-sized cherubim measures 17" long, weighs nearly 12 pounds, and is cast in solid resin

Priced at $599, available only from May 27 to June 10, with a Q4 2025 release at Regal Robot

Regal Robot is back with another incredible prop replica from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.. Drawing from detailed scans of the original Indiana Jones prop, a replica of the gold-tone Cherubim has been crafted. These Cherubim were seen atop the Ark of the Covenant. The Ark of the Covenant is the legendary biblical chest that is said to contain the Tablets of the Ten Commandments. Indiana Jones and his rival, René Belloq now race to find it before the Nazis can use it to gain supernatural power to make their army invincible possibly. Each of the Ark of the Covenant Cherubim Prop Replicas is nearly 17″ long, cast in solid resin, and weighs nearly 12 pounds. These replicas are a limited and timed release and will only be offered from May 27 to June 10, and these replicas are priced at $599 each. Collectors can bring home a piece of Indiana Jones history right before they vanish on Regal Robot right now with a Q4 2025 release date.

Indiana Jones – Ark of the Covenant Cherubim Prop Replica

"New to our Indiana Jones™ Archive Collection and available for just two weeks, we're offering a stunning replica of the gold-tone Cherubim as seen atop the Ark of the Covenant in Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. For the production, an ornately gilded ark was crafted. That incredible prop features a pair of beautifully sculpted angels, known as Cherubim, with their wings swept forward dramatically."

"More than just a statue, this premium lineage replica was developed with high-resolution 3D scanning and extensive first-hand examination of the original filming artifact in the prop archives. This distinctive replica prop is electroplated with real metal for a stunning bright chrome gold look and the feel of an authentic artifact. The life-sized, 1:1 replicas are nearly 17″ long. They are cast in solid resin and each has a wonderful heft, weighing nearly 12 pounds!"

