Batman and the Batmobile Get Animated with New Iron Studios Statue

It is time to return to animated Gotham City as Iron Studios reveals their new Batman: The Animated Series statue. This expensive and very impressive statue showcases both Batman and the Batmobile. This set will include both figures are will measure 24" long, 15.9" wide, and 9.4" tall, giving DC Comics fans a massive display piece. The sleek animated Batman-style is captured with this set showing off an excellent recreation from 2D to 3D. Batman's Batmobile from this series always features a simple design, but when paired with the Caped Crusader himself it really brings the whole statue to life. The Batman and Batmobile Batman Animated Series Art Scale 1/10 Deluxe statue set is no cheap feature as it comes with a $1,099.99 price. Currently set to release for Q4 2022, collectors will want to start saving now to bring home this beauty, and pre-orders are live here. To the Batmobile!

"With his long black cape with blue lining waving in the wind of the gloomy Gotham City, the flash of lightning reveals his image in a shadow silhouette on the top of a skyscraper. Noble and imposing, the hooded crusader with his clenched fists gets ready for action. He is the world's greatest detective, and despite his tragic past, he overcame every obstacle so that he could dedicate his entire life to eradicating crime in his city, many times crossing the streets in high-speed with his black car, a high-technological super machine with jet exhaust."

"Inspired by the acclaimed animated series developed by Bruce Timm and Paul Dini, Iron Studios proudly presents the statues in the set "Batman and Batmobile – Batman The Animated Series – Deluxe Art Scale 1/10", celebrating 30 years of success of the series that is considered by many the best Dark Knight's adaptation for other media."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 9.4 (H) x 24.8 (W) x 15.9 (D)

Product Weight: 21,6 Lbs

Release schedule: Fourth quarter of 2022