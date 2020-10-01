Batman Goes Bronze with DC Multiverse from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has been Feeling quite a few figures for its DC Multiverse line. Today during Walmart Con, fans are getting anew and special Batman figures. This figure is the same as the previous Arkham Asylum Batman But with a new bronze finish. This new Bronze Edition Dark Knight is bringing the shine to that black and grey costume. From the figure to the weapons, the whole design has a new paint job, price rage, and glow. If you are a die-hard fan of the Caped Crusader or of the McFarlane Toys Batman figure then this is the one you want not want to miss out on.

These bronze figures or simple ways to give fans variant figures. I am more of a fan of different costume changes like they have done with the blue variance that has started to hit stores for the Detective Comics #1000 figure. Someone out there I'm sure is quite fond of this figure design with that unique bronze look and this is easily the figure made for them. The Bronze Arkham Asylum Batman will be priced at $39.99 which is double the current value of the usual figures. This limited edition figure will be exclusive to Walmart and orders are already live and can be found here. Like usual, the Walmart online site has been going in and out so make sure you check that it's stock alert to locked up yours. Do not forget to add the chase Arkham Asylum Joker to finish off the set and bronze up the Gotham nightlife.

"When his parents were gunned down in front of him, young Bruce Wayne resolved to rid Gotham City of the criminal element that took their lives. He trained extensively to achieve mental and physical perfection, in addition to mastering martial arts, detective techniques, and criminal psychology. Dressing as a bat to prey on criminals' fears, Batman fights crime with the aid of specialized gadgets and vehicles, operating out of his secretive Batcave below Wayne Manor. "

Batman figure based on the video game Batman: Arkham Asylum

Batman accessories include Grapnel Launcher, open Batarang, folded Batarang, Bomb Cannister and base

Figure is featured in an all bronze finish

Included collectable art card with Batman: Arkham Asylum artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect additional Wave 2 Batman: Arkham Asylum; The Joker as well as other McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figures. Figures sold separately.