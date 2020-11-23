The Dark Knight Returns Armored Batman Joins MAFEX

Medicom has announced its newest DC Comics action figure for their MAFEX line. Coming out of the hit 1986 miniseries Batman: The Dark Knight Returns comes to the Caped Crusader himself. Bruce Wayne is back and is not ready to retire just yet, even at his old age. Batman is ready to put Superman in his place with his new Armored Batsuit that Medicom brings to life. Standing roughly 6.3 inches tall, this figure features amazing detail and high amounts of articulation. Pulled right out of the classic DC Comics story, fans will get a fabric cape, figure stand, and accessories. He will come with multiple attachments for his suit on his ongoing fight to take down Superman. Batman will also get three different head sculpts, including one on the masked version giving us the aged Bruce Wayne. From a complete reproduction from the comic to loss of detail, any Dark Knight Returns fan will want this figure in their collection.

I can only imagine that we will see a couple of other figures from The Dark Knight Returns comics come soon. With maybe a new suited Superman to go toe to toe with this amazing armored figure. Batman: The Dark Knight Returns MAFEX No.146 Armored Batman will be priced at $104.99. He is expected to ship out in October 2021, and you can find pre-orders are already alive and can be found located here. Don't forget to check out some of the other upcoming DC Comics MAFEX figures from Medicom too, like Azrael.

"Both the best form and outstanding movable area! The strongest action figure! Scheduled to be released in October 2021. Mafex No.146 – MAFEX ARMORED BATMAN (The Dark Knight Returns). Reference retail price ¥ 8,800 (excluding tax). Prototype production PERFECT-STUDIO"

MAFEX of "The Dark Knight Returns" ARMORED BATMAN is here!

Overall height about 6.3"

Characteristic armor parts, etc.

Completely reproduce the image of COMIC!

Comes with mask head and real face parts!

Reproduce the texture with a cloth cloak!

Comes with a movable figure stand!

