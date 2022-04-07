Batman: Dark Nights Dawnbreaker Statue Coming Soon from XM Studios

Batman: Dark Nights was an incredible DC Comics event, even if it was a little hard to understand. From the introduction to the Dark Multiverse and The Batman Who Laughs to all of the other evil Batmen out there. The way it worked was anytime one of our DC Comics heroes has a fear, like Batman, an alternate would play out that fear. In one world, Bruce Wayne gained a Green Lantern Ring after the death of his parents. However, the power of Bruce Wayne and his quest for vengeance overwhelmed the limits of the ring, cracking it and letting the darkness in. This created the Dawnbreaker, one of the Batman Who Laughs cabal who went to take on our Earth's Justice League.

XM Studios has revealed that this villain is coming to life with their impressive statue line. The 1:4 scale statue is loaded with detail as the Dawnbreaker is displayed on a base filled with some of the Green Lantern Rinds monsters that rise up from the darkness. Two evil Batman head sculpts will be included with standard and screaming, with both working perfectly with his action pose. I can imagine a standard Green Lantern companion statue will release later on to display him with. Pre-orders for Batman: Dark Nights are set to go live tomorrow with his main release found here as well as the USA release through Big Bad Toy Store here.

"Dawnbreaker will be ready for Pre-Order tomorrow, 8th April 2022, at 6p.m (SGT)! XM Studios is excited to present our next 1:4 DC Premium Collectibles Dark Nights: Metal Series statue, The Dawnbreaker! Immortalized in detailed 1:4 scale polystone, each handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with high quality finish. Hailing from the Dark Multiverse, The Dawnbreaker is an evil green-lantern powered counterpart of Batman in his multiverse."

"This statue features The Dawnbreaker brandishing his power ring while standing on top of nightmarish constructs derived from the dark void of his mind while in an attacking pose, poised for battle. There are 2 head switch outs, one with an open jaw to showcase The Dawnbreaker mid-scream while lunging forward and one with a closed jaw, featuring a snarling face. This release also features an additional pedestal to allow for display of the head switch-out so that collectors can feature alongside the statue."

Note: Prototype shown and pending final approval, final product may differ. Batteries will not be included for products with light up features due to customs.