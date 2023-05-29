Batman Pursues the Joker with a Brand New 4+ LEGO Batmobile Set Chasing the Joker has never been so kid-friendly as LEGO captures the magic of Batman with a brand new ages 4+ set

It is time for some kid-friendly DC Comics fun as LEGO debuts its latest simplistic Batman set. Design for ages four and up, young superhero fans can now create their very own action sequences between Batman and the Joker. A starter brick car chassis is included of the Batmobile, allowing younger builders to jump right into action without the hassle. Minifigures of Batman and Joker are included, along with some money and a Batarang for more action. The set only comes in at 54 pieces but is a perfect way to teach your young ones in the way of the Bat. The LEGO Batmobile Pursuit: Batman vs. The Joker set is priced at $26.99; it is set for an August 2023 release and can be seen right here. If you need a more impressive Batman LEGO set, then be sure to check out the $400 Shadow Box Batcave from the 1993 film Batman Returns, seen right here.

Chase the Joker with LEGO and Batman

"LEGO® DC Batmobile™: Batman™ vs. The Joker™ Chase (76224) puts Super Hero action with the iconic 1989 Batmobile into the hands of kids aged 8 and up. This Batmobile playset brings all the drama and excitement of the classic 1989 movie to life. A lift-off roof provides access to the vehicle's cockpit, with room for a minifigure in the driving seat. When kids turn a control on the side of the car, 2 built-in blasters rise into position. A flame element attached to the tailpipe revolves as the Batmobile moves, and a flip-open trunk provides storage space for the included Batarang™, harpoon spike and handcuffs. There are 2 minifigures – Batman and The Joker – plus accessories including a helmet and cape."

Iconic 1989 Batmobile™ – LEGO® DC Batmobile: Batman™ vs. The Joker™ Chase (76224) brings the drama and excitement of the classic 1989 movie to life

Minifigures and more – As well as a buildable 1989-style Batmobile™, the set includes Batman™ and The Joker™ minifigures, plus accessories including a Batarang™, harpoon spike and handcuffs

Authentic action – The vehicle features an accessible cockpit for the Batman™ minifigure, a control that raises 2 blasters into position, a flip-open trunk and a flaming tailpipe

Gift for kids – Give this 1989 Batmobile™ playset as a birthday, holiday or any-day gift for young superheroes aged 8+

Build, play and display – The Batmobile™ measures over 2 in. (5 cm) high, 11 in. (28 cm) long and 3.5 in. (9 cm) wide and combines easily with other LEGO® DC Batman™ toys

