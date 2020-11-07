The Aristocats Get Playful in New Disney Beast Kingdom Statue

Your favorite Disney cats are back with Beast Kingdom's new The Aristocats statue. This is the fourth Disney statue that Beast Kingdom has recently released. The statue features 360 3-D modeling technology to bring The Aristocats to life. Not all the cats are shown in this statue, but we do get the three adorable ones with Marie, Berlioz, and Toulouse. Of course, Marie is the center of attention as she holds her umbrella on her fabulous custom pillow. Berlioz and Toulouse are playfully displayed below her, and it really brings the whole statue together. Beast Kingdom is capturing this beloved 1970 animated in this great and cute statue. Standing roughly 6" tall, this The Aristocats is priced at $33.99. Just like the other Disney D-State Dioramas, they are set to release in April 2021 and can be found here. Don't miss out on some of the other statues coming soon from Pinocchio, Dumbo, and Duck Tales.

"Forward to 1970, and the 20th animation for the powerhouse studio was the fun animated adventure comedy: 'Aristocats'!Based around a group of aristocratic Parisian cats, the story finds the family turning to an alley cat to gain their lost fortunes! The D-Stage diorama shows our high-class felines, including Marie herself adorned with a parasol, sitting on top of a pillow and ball fit for the most elegant of cats.

Using 360-degree, detailed 3D modeling technology as well as including an immense amount of details with each title included as a logo on the base, scenes and characters are realized in incredibly fine details. Standing at 15cm in height, each diorama perfectly fits with the Beast Kingdom selection of D-Stage Disney collectibles. So make sure you add the entire set today to the ever growing roster of Disney characters and take home a little bit of classic magic today!"