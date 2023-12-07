Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, disney, the nightmare before christmas

Beast Kingdom Debuts 3,000LE The Nightmare Before Christmas Statue

Return to Halloween Town as Beast Kingdom unveils their latest limited Master Craft statue with The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Pumpkin King has returned as Beast Kingdom has unveiled their latest Disney Master Craft statue with The Nightmare Before Christmas. Coming in at only 3,000 pieces, Jack Skellington is ready to add a new haunting addition to your Disney collection. Standing at roughly 15" tall, the magic of Tim Burton is faithfully recreated, featuring Jack and his ghost pup Zero on Halloween Town's signature curved hill. Jack's lengthy style has been nicely captured here, along with some added Glow in the Dark elements to the base. Boys and girls of every age will surely want this The Nightmare Before Christmas statue in their eerie collection. Beast Kingdom has this The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington & Zero statue priced at $239.99. It is set to release in August 2024, and pre-orders are already online through Beast Kingdom.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Master Craft Jack & Zero

"Halloween Town's chief prankster, Jack Skellington, A.K.A the 'Pumpkin King', is ready to dish out some unexpected Christmas fun with a new statuette under Beast Kingdom's high-end Master Craft series! Disney's 1993 animation, 'The Nightmare Before Christmas', has become a cult classic, spawning a huge following to this day! Filled with wonder and great stop-motion characters, we see how the King of Halloween slowly turns into a warm-hearted bringer of colorful, Christmas joy!"

"This new design vividly recreates Jack's often puzzled expression and long, limber body, alongside his beloved pet Zero. Standing atop the famous hill, this release allows collectors to enjoy some early Christmas snow. For eagle-eyed fans, there's also a hint of snowflakes on Jack's black suit. The intricate detailing showcases the hill's texture, Zero's house, tombstones, and the details on the pumpkin. But that's not all; a special feature of this piece is that all the pumpkins, as well as Zero himself, glow in the dark, bringing the amazing detailing to life even at night-time. This limited edition piece of only 3000 is going to be one not to miss. Make sure yours is ordered from an official Beast Kingdom outlet.""

