Beast Kingdom Debuts DC Comics Superman Black Suit BBTS Exclusive

Superman is back, and he is ready to dish out some pain as Beast Kingdom reveals their new Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure. Coming to us straight from the pages of DC Comics, the Man of Steel is back in his icon and stylish Black Recovery Suit. This 1:9 scale figure will feature 26 points of articulation and will have a fabric outfit fitting with the iconic S on the chest. The Black Recovery Suit was donned after Superman "died" at the hands of Doomsday, and now fans can celebrate his return once again. Superman will come with two heads, four pairs of hands, and a set of chains. Man of Steel fans will not want to miss out on owning this figure and it will be limited to only 1,500 pieces worldwide. The DC Comics Dynamic 8ction Heroes DAH-45SP Superman (Black Suit) BBTS Exclusive is priced at $89.99. He is set to release in Q2 of 2022, and pre-orders are already live with Big Bad Toy Store right here.

"This looks like a job for superman. One of DC's most cherished superheroes, Superman is rich in history and has for decades acted as a template for other superheroes! A strong figure, he stands for justice and freedom amongst all humans! The 'Dynamic 8ction Heroes' collection from Beast Kingdom is back with the launch of the DAH-045SP DC Comics Heroes, Superman Black Edition'. This 1:9 live-action, limited edition collectable action figure brings to life Superman's famous black costume from the comics. In the tight fitting suit, made of real fabric, Superman gets to show his strong physique and raw power with his defined muscles."

"The super-textured black suit is made of real fabric and sports the all silver 'S' logo! Including a set of iron like chains and a collection of replaceable hands, the set also includes two replaceable head sculpts showing Superman in both a serious look as well as an enraged look, ready to cause havoc. 26 points of articulation give for a highly posable figure fit for any fan. This is a must have limited edition figure, with only 1,500 sets released worldwide, with each set also including a unique limited collectors warranty card. Make sure yours is order today and take to the skies with a unique take on the Superman hero we all know and adore!

Superman figure

2 Head sculpts Regular Angry

Pair of chains

4 Pairs of interchangeable hands Fists Closed Open Gripping

Limited Warranty Card

Stand