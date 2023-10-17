Posted in: Collectibles, Games | Tagged: disney, hercules, Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana Showcase – Go from Zero to Hero with Hercules

In preparation for Disney Lorcana Chapter Two: Rise of the Floodborn, we are showcasing all the cards from Chapter One, up next is Hercules

It is time to go from Zero to Hero with our latest Disney Lorcana Showcase with the 1997 classic Hercules. We are returning to Mount Olympus with Hades, Hercules, and Phil, who got a nice set of cards in Lorcana's Chapter One. The iconic film tells the tale of Hercules, the lost son of Zeus, the king of the gods. He grew up as a mortal who then embarked on a quest to become a true hero and regain his status as a god to join his mother and father. This movie is packed with remarkable characters, and Ravensburger brought some of them to life with this First Chapter with a total of 8 cards as well as another Enchanted.

Herc kicks this off first with his True Hero card and the only card featuring the Hercules in the set. For fans of the film, his design is from the painting sequence with the pelt of Scar on his back, which was always a fun Easter Egg. However, he is not alone, as Philoctetes: Trainer of Heroes was also featured in this set, and he might just be One Last Hope for your deck. Besides Phil, Ravensburger did give fans some godly power with Zeus: God of Lighting! Each of these is a different deck type, but for collecting all things Hercules, they will easily be a must-have for collectors. The Hercules fun will continue in Disney Lorcana: Chapter Two with cards like the Song Card, Zero to Hero already being previewed, and hopefully, more are on the way.

While the heroes of Hercules kicked things off, there is a lot of heat with our set set as Hades has arrived. Hades has three cards in Chapter One, with two in Ember and one in Sapphire with Lord of the Underworld, Infernal Scheme, and King of Olympus. The artwork for the King of Olympus is unique and brings one of Hades dreams a reality. More fun of the Underworld also arrived with cards like Cerberus: Three Headed Dog and the Eye of Fates. These Hercules cards are packed with some fun artwork and can easily change the tide of any Lorcana game. Hopefully, more gods will arrive in Chapter Two with fan-favorites like Pegasus, Pain and Panic, Meg, or just some more Hercules.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!