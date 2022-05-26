Beast Kingdom Debuts New Star Wars Stormtrooper EAA Figure

Beast Kingdom has been showing a lot of love for Star Wars lately with a nice assortment of Egg Attack Action figures. In the past week, we have seen figures for a Deathtrooper, Shoretrooper, and even Darth Vader. It looks like another trooper is hitting the battlefield as the Stormtrooper takes his shot. This Empire's soldiers are back as Beast Kingdom brings them to life for their Egg Attack Action line with high amounts of detail. The figures have been reworked compared to past releases with modifications on his wrist, knees, neck, and head. The Star Wars Stormtrooper will come with a SE-14 Blaster and the E-11 Blaster Rifle along with three sets of swappable hands. The white armor on this soldier is bright and will really shine in any Star Wars fan collection. The EAA-164 Star Wars Stormtrooper from Beast Kingdom is priced at $79.99 and set to release in May 2023. Pre-orders for this trooper are live and can be found here with other EAA Star Wars figures.

"You are stormtroopers. You are the keenest weapon in the Emperor's arsenal. Do not fail him. Do not fail me." The 6-inch EAA action figure under the Beast Kingdom. Introduce the indispensable villain in "Star Wars" – the Stormtrooper. Unique armor aging effects boost product realism significantly while adding to the diversity of Star Wars products. For faithful reproduction of the Stormtrooper. The head, neck, wrists and knees of the Stormtrooper have been reworked to adhere to new character models."

"The Stormtrooper also comes fully equipped with weapon accessories such as the SE-14 blaster pistol and E-11 blaster rifle to satisfy Star Wars fans' stringent adherence to character settings. The figure comes with three sets of interchangeable hands which enhance interactivity. Beast Kingdom is about to kick off a Star Wars craze. One of the most classic characters in the films, the Stormtrooper, is about to realize fan dreams of overseeing a magnificent Empire army. These Stormtroopers are all lined up and awaiting your preorder!"

EAA-164 Star Wars Stormtrooper Includes：

6-inch moveable figure

26 moveable joints

All-new edition with aged coloring. Head, neck, wrists and knees adhere to new character models, reproducing more details in the Stormtrooper.

SE-14 blaster pistol made of ABS material, E-11 blaster rifle made of metal

Three (3) extra pairs of palms

Exclusive stand

Product Measurements：Approx 16.5 cm

Release Date: Q1, 2023 (1-3) (Ship according to manufacturing schedule)