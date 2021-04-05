Disney Princesses Burn Rubber With New Beast Kingdom Pull Back Cars

Beast Kingdom keeps expanding their newest creation as they unveil more collectible Pull Back cars. We have already seen these amazing cars for Despicable Me, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman Batmobiles, and now iconic Disney Princesses get behind the wheel. A six-car set is heading our way with Disney Princesses from Tangled, Beauty and the Beast, Mulan, Snow White, and the Seven Dwarfs, The Little Mermaid, and Cinderella. Each Pull Back gets a fun bumper-styled car design, with each Disney Princess getting a fun sculpted passenger. It looks like Ariel will get Flounder, Belle will get Chip, Snow White gets a bluebird, Mulan gets Mushu, Rapunzel gets Pascal, and Cinderella gets Jaq. Beast Kingdom designed each character and car quite well, making them fun collectibles for any fan.

These cute, little, and fast Pull Back Disney cars are bundled together in one set of six for only $29.99. These Princesses are ready to get behind the wheel in December 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here. If these cars are perfect for your collection then be sure to check out the other Pull Back car series also coming from Beast Kingdom here.

"Princesses don't always want to drink afternoon tea; some just want to burn some rubber! Beast Kingdoms 'Entertainment Experience Brand' introduces a new line of cute but very fast Disney Princess Pull Back cars. Bringing together a total of six famous characters ranging from the golden age of animation with Snow White to some of the newer characters such as Tangled, there is a color and character for any fan. Each princess also comes with their very own sidekick, such as Flounder from the Little Mermaid. These sidekicks are kicking it back and supporting their driver to make sure they come first in the race. So why not put the pedal to the metal, and collect all six for some one-of-a-kind racing action with your friends today!"