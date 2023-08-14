Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, where's waldo, where's wally

Beast Kingdom Searches for Waldo with New Where's Waldo Statue

The infamous and world famous hide and seek player Where’s Waldo comes to life with a brand new statue from Beast Kingdom

The game is afoot as Beast Kingdom continues the search for the infamous Waldo. Coming to life right from the pages of the hit chicken books series Where's Waldo comes a brand new D-Stage statue. Also known as Where's Wally in the UK, the ultimate hide-and-seek player, and his pup are looking for their next hiding spot. Standing at roughly 5.2" tall, Waldo is perfectly crafted in his iconic red and white striped shirt, with his glasses, hat, and cane. To make things more interesting, Beast Kingdom has even placed one of the Where's Wally books open and as a backdrop, enhancing his display. Waldo is such an iconic book character, and more statues like this might be fun to see. From all the different Waldo characters to all the different books, book lovers will surely want this price on their bookshelves. Where's Waldo fans will be able to bring this beauty home in Q1 2024. Pre-orders and preside are unknown at this time, but he will be found here shortly.

Beast Kingdom Finally Catches Waldo with New Statue

"Where's Wally? Are you ready to find the most famous hide-and-seek player ever? Originally created by the British illustrator Martin Handford, the world-famous series of children's books challenges readers to locate the elusive Wally as he hides in various locations. So, "Where Is Wally"? Why not join Beast Kingdom's "Entertainment Experience Brand" with the launch of a new diorama and discover for yourself! The well-known, crowded beach scene from the book cover is brought to life, with Wally himself in three-dimensional form, seemingly stepping out of the book."





"Wally wears his signature red-and-white striped outfit, bobble hat, glasses, and carries a cane in one hand and a magnifying glass in the other. He is also accompanied by his dog, Woof. This highly detailed D-Stage "Staging Your Dream" release allows you to own your very own Where's Wally diorama and relive those cherished childhood memories."

