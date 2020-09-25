Suicide Squad Harley Quinn Is Back with Beast Kingdom

Harley Quinn is back and ready to rumble with her return to the Suicide Squad. Beast Kingdom has announced that she is joining their Egg Attack Action figure line and is packed with detail and accessories. With two head sculpts fans can display her with mouth open and close positions. Her costume will feature fabric elements with her iconic jacket taken right out of the film. She will come with a huge variety of interchangeable hands which will work well with her mallet, bat, and gun weapons. This figure is very well crafted and will be a perfect fit for many fans Harley Quinn collection. Pre-orders are not live just yet but fans will be able to find her and other EAA collectibles here. check out all of the amazing glams of her below as well as official descriptions.

"We're bad guys, it's what we do." – Harley Quinn. In DC's 'Suicide Squad' movie, Harley Quinn was arguably the standout character that stole the show with her crazy antics! Bringing to life the character for the first time onscreen, Margot Robbie created a brilliantly accurate take on the mischievous 'anti-hero'. With style and charm to boot, Harley was born through the love she found in Arkham Asylum with the Crown Prince Of Crime himself, The Joker! Falling into a vat of acid, 'Dr. Harleen Frances Quinzel' is transformed from a mild mannered psychiatrist, into the wild, pale-skinned, acrobatic and baseball-bat wielding star of the show!"

"Beast Kingdom, 'The Entertainment Experience Brand' is once again proud to introduce the EAA-125 Suicide Squad: Harley Quinn (Egg Attack Action) from the series of 6-inch, highly articulable action figures. Starting with the meticulous focus on design, the two replaceable face sculpts are quintessential 'Harley', with her pale skin and zany looks! The use of real cloth in the outfit provides collectors with a high quality design to match the EAA stylized look! From the tiniest details such as the print of 'Daddy's Lil Monster' on her t-shirt, to the now famous 'Pudding' printed blue and red bomber jacket, with a real working zip, as well as the punk style hot pants and fishnet stockings, nothing is left out. The bevy of accessories also adds a great number of ways for posing the figure. Five pairs of replaceable hands and one additional right hand, with jewelry and gloves, as well as the famous pistol, baseball bat, mallet and even replaceable bracelets, allow for the ultimate in customization. Topping the set off with a figure base and bracket, this Harley Quinn EAA figure is ready to put a big smile on any collectors face. So, make sure to grab her today and cause some mayhem on a desk near you!