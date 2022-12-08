Beware the Hunger of X-Men's Blob New Marvel Legends Figure Arrives

Next year is the 60th anniversary of the X-Men, and Hasbro is already ready to celebrate. A massive assortment of X-Men Marvel Legends figures is on the way with multi-packs, retro carded, and some solo releases. One of which is the infamous and mighty villain, The Blob, who is ready to take on our favorite team of mutants once again. The Blob is back with a new and updated design compared to his previous Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure release. Despite his big size, he has some nice articulation, and he will come with a second pair of hands. Standing a little over 8" tall, this X-Men villain that fans will not want to miss Hasbro is dishing out plenty of heroes to take him on. A deluxe Marvel Legends figure like this is getting a pricey release, though, coming in at $55.99 with a Spring 2023 release. The Blob will be arrive for pre-order today at 1 PM EST and is releasing as a Fan Channel exclusive online like here.

The Blob Comes Back for Seconds with Hasbro

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S THE BLOB – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $55.99 / Available: Spring 2023). Fred J. Dukes has long used the massive bulk and near-impervious skin granted by his mutant powers to combat the X-Men alongside the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants proving time and again that nothing moves the Blob! Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S THE BLOB figure. This quality 6-inch scale The Blob figure features deco inspired by the character's appearance in classic X-Men Comics! Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections."