Bioshock: Infinite Booker DeWitt Statue Gaming Heads Statue Revealed

Bioshock: Infinite fans got a surprise today as Gaming Heads announced a new statue featuring Booker DeWitt. This 1/4th scale statue shows off the private investigator in some highly detailed glory. The Bioshock statue will stand 19" tall and will display Booker DeWitt on a themed base. He will be holding his China Broom Shotgun and posed with it over his shoulder. The etching and detail on Booker's outfit are pretty amazing and seems like it would be fabric. This statue is nicely detailed and sculpted that can please many fans of the beloved game series.

This Bioshock: Infinite Booker DeWitt statue will be extremely limited to only 1,000 pieces. He will be priced at $499.99 and set to release in the third quarter of 2021. Pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Be on the lookout for the Exclusive Bioshock Booker statue as well, which will be limited to 500 pieces. Don't forget to check out other Gaming Heads statues for God of War, The Last of Us, Tomb Raider, and more to fill out your gaming collection.

"One command burns in the mind of private investigator and former soldier Booker DeWitt. The directions were clear: "Bring us the girl and wipe away the debt." The girl in question is Elizabeth, a prisoner within the floating city of Columbia that drifts above the clouds. If Booker wants any hope of escaping his past, he'll need to rescue Elizabeth from her captors no matter the cost. This Booker DeWitt statue captures the protagonist of Bioshock Infinite midway through his life-or-death mission."

"The Booker DeWitt statue was made using in-game renders for reference, and depicts Booker with a China Broom shotgun slung over his right shoulder akin to his appearance on the Bioshock Infinite cover art. This Booker DeWitt statue stands about 19" tall (i.e. 1:4 scale) from the bottom of the base to the top of Booker's head, is made using polystone resin and is skillfully hand-crafted and painted by artisans*."

The Booker DeWitt statue measurements are:

Height: 49cm (19″)

Length: 24cm (9″)

Width: 30cm (12″)

Weight: 3.6 kg (8lbs)

Limited to only 1000 statues worldwide.