Black Manta Returns to Atlantis with a Vengeance from McFarlane Toys

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has arrived at McFarlane Toys with a brand new set of DC Multiverse figures from the sevens seas

DC Comics fans have just seen the first glimpse into the final movie in the old DCEU franchise with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. It is unclear where the King of Atlantis and his world will end up, but he will be putting up one hell of a fight. McFarlane Toys has unveiled an entirely new wave of DC Multiverse figures based on the upcoming film, including a brand new release for Black Manta. This marks the second DC Multiverse figure for the deadly DC Comics villain Black Manta, whose first was featured in the DC Direct Page Punchers wave. This new one brings the deadly villain right off the screen with a brand new suit and a jet pack with flame attachments. Black Manta is ready to bring Aquaman's kingdom down, and fans can bring him home for $19.99. McFarlane's Lost Kingdom DC Multiverse wave is set for an October 2023 release, and Manta can be found here.

Black Manta from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Has Landed

"Considered one of Aquaman's greatest enemies, Black Manta has a singular hatred for the King of Atlantis. For decades, Manta's true name and motives were shrouded in mystery, hidden behind his menacing oversize helmet. In modern times, however, his true motivations have been revealed. No matter the era, Black Manta has always inflicted a special kind of pain upon his archenemy, cementing his reputation as one of the most ruthless and driven criminals in DC history."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom movie.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Black Manta includes jet pack with flames and flight stand.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures.

