Black Widow Yelena Belova Diorama Statue Arrives At Iron Studios

Marvel fans are finally about to dive deeper into the past of Natasha Romanoff with the upcoming MCU film Black Widow. The film will take place in between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. We do know it will introduce some new Marvel Comics characters into the fold, like Red Guardian and Yelena Belova. Iron Studios is celebrating the debut of Black Widow in theaters with their own set of diorama statues. We have already seen Taskmaster get him, and now it's time for Yelena Beltova to step into the spotlight. Coming in at 7" tall, the statue shows off Yelena in her white tactical uniform on a rubble display base.

The statue is hand painted and brings the MCU character to life right before fans' eyes, making her an excellent addition to any Black Widow collection. The Iron Studios 1/10 Art Scale Yelena Beltova is priced at $139.99 and will combine with upcoming Red Guardian and Black Widow statues. She is expected to release in early 2022 and pre-orders are live and located here. Be sure to check out the already announced Taskmaster 1/10 Art Scale statue here.

"With a body expression full of movement, the figure of the blond Russian agent climbs a diorama base full of debris and elements of a combat scenario. Dressed in a white tactical uniform, with a black vest and gloves, she poses with her long stick in her left hand, as if spinning it, ready to confront an opponent who tries to surprise her in vain. Thus Iron Studios presents the statue "Yelena BDS Art Scale 1/10 – Black Widow – Iron Studios", Natasha Romanoff's ally in the Black Widow movie."

"In the Marvel comics, Yelena Belova and Natasha Romanoff participated in the same training program for intelligence agents in the so-called Red Room, with Yelena receiving the same training to become as effective a spy as Romanoff. The blonde became the second agent to adopt the code name Black Widow. She is a master in martial arts, sniper, computer expert, and fluent in several languages. In addition to remarkable acrobatic skills, thanks to her high physical and athletic conditioning."

Features:

Limited Edition

Based on original movie references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand Painted

This statue is part of a battle diorama

Product dimensions: 7" (H) x 6.6" (W) x 4.3" (D)

Product Weight: 0.8 lbs

MSRP: USD 139.99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Second quarter of 2022