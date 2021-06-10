Blizzard Continues Their From the Vault Event With World of Warcraft

The 30th Anniversary of Blizzard contours throughout the month of June with a new theme for their "From the Vault" event. The "From the Vault" event begin at the beginning of 2021 and will contour throughout the year, which will consist of thematic drops on the 2nd Thursday of each month. Last month Blizzard helped celebrate the 5th Anniversary of Overwatch which included an amazing Concept Art Print which fans can check out here. For June, the Blizzard Gear Store his being succumb to the darkness with World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade. The From the Vault Print will showcase the historic gateway between Azeroth and Outland, which is also a theme capturing in other collectibles in the shop.

World of Warcraft collectors will also be able to acquire a puzzle, collectors pin, and a huge selection of Burning Crusade apparel. These monthly themed draped on the Blizzard Gear Store are pretty amazing, giving Blizzard fans new items to purchase and add to their collection each month. Collectors can check out the new World of Warcraft Burning Crusade here and see what items best suit their collection. Be sure to also check out the Limited Edition Blue Microphones that just debuted for Burning Crusade that has Classic voice mod presets for iconic beasts like Fel Orc, Forest Troll, Fungal Giant, and Ethereals. The gateway is open; what will you find?

"WoW fans can now gear up at the Blizzard Gear Store with multiple products for purchase (Gear Store link here) as they mobilize alongside the Alliance and Horde to walk through the Dark Portal. This month's Blizzard "From the Vault" highlights include the new World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Dark Portal Concept Art Print (available for 30 days only) showcasing the historic gateway between Azeroth and Outland in all of its glory, plus the new World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic Puzzle and World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Collector's Edition Pin."

"Additional recent Gear Store releases include Burning Crusade Apparel (ISlide Sandals, J!NX Retro Tees, etc.), Funko's World of Warcraft Purple Murloc, The Cinematic Art of World of Warcraft – Volume One, and more. Also, Blue Microphones has just released new Burning Crusade Classic voice mod presets (Fel Orc, Forest Troll, Fungal Giant, and Ethereals) for its Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition."